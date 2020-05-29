Sonic the Hedgehog Star Ben Schwartz and Director Jeff Fowler Speak Out on the Sequel News

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz and the movie’s director Jeff Fowler have spoken out about the news surrounding the sequel. Variety is reporting that the sequel is in motion, but couldn’t confirm any announcements about casting. The original talent will be revving up for another turn with the blue hedgehog. Both Schwartz and Fowler were ecstatic when Sonic the Hedgehog became a big hit for Paramount earlier this year. With all that turmoil early on because of the character design and the work done to get him up to speed, it had to feel good to have audiences validate their work.

The way that Sonic ended probably clued in some fans that another adventure was on the way. One fan-favorite character managed to sneak in there at the end. So, you can expect some of the various animal friends from the games to pop up in Act 2. ViacomCBS has intentions of making this a franchise and its easy to see why after the first film. That kind of mass appeal is hard to come by. Also of note is that this all occurred before the coronavirus pandemic, and now studios are likely to lean on these tentpole films to get back on track after a strange beginning to the year.

ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE!! 🤟💙https://t.co/YTabuZy08C — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 28, 2020

Right after the film debuted, Schwarz said on Twitter, “In the words of Sonic- Ummm, meow? AHHH!!! #SonicMovie is #1 in the world & had the biggest domestic opening all time for a video game movie! It's all because of the fans that we are here. Thanks for your feedback, your passion & your love of Sonic. You did this. Thank you!" Fans share the same sort of love that the cast and crew have been doling out since the release as well.

Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.