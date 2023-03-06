Sonic the Hedgehog Shares Perfect The Last of Us Mash-Up

When it comes to good live-action video game adaptations, the two Sonic the Hedgehog films and HBO's The Last of Us rank near the top. Given that, it seems only appropriate that the two have been featured in a new mash-up poster shared by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account. Appropriately titled "The Fast of Us," the poster features Sonic and Tails looking ready for action, with a noticeably monochromatic take on Green Hills behind them. It's a pretty fun mash-up between the two franchises, and a must-see for Sonic fans!

The mash-up poster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

They can't catch us. pic.twitter.com/8S69ZFcd6B — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 6, 2023

The Last of Us has been a massive success story for HBO over the last two months, so it's not too surprising to see these types of mash-ups with different video game properties. There's something about the darker tone of The Last of Us that makes these kinds of mash-ups all the sillier. Series star Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live last month, appearing in a skit combining The Last of Us with Nintendo's Mario series. The whole thing was even more ridiculous than the Sonic poster above, and readers that missed it can find it right here.

The first season of The Last of Us is set to conclude this Sunday. The show has struck a strong balance between appealing to fans of the original video game, as well as newcomers that might not be familiar with the source material. It will be interesting to see if the show's first season can stick the landing after eight episodes of build-up. A second season has already been confirmed by HBO, and it will adapt the events of The Last of Us Part II. Hopefully the end of season one will be every bit as enjoyable as the the rest of the series, and will leave fans excited to see what comes next!

