SNL: Pedro Pascal is Dark and Gritty Mario Inspired by The Last of Us

Saturday Night Live imagined HBO's next major franchise with a dark and gritty take on Super Mario Bros. with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal! Pascal is currently involved with one of the biggest TV and video game franchises out there today as the star of HBO's biggest recent hit, The Last of Us, and it has had video game fans praising it from the jump due to how well the original game has translated to the screen. But it's also had fans wondering what other video games could have a shot at a full adaptation like it.

It's probably a far cry from what Saturday Night Live thinks HBO will do next as they have imagined a full gritty take on the Super Mario Bros. franchise (licensing would be one thing to figure out immediately) that's inspired by everything that happens in The Last of Us. With Pascal starring as Mario Mario himself, it's certainly a fun idea that could end up working in a much grittier kind of context:

How to Watch The Last of Us

While it's far from a gritty take on Super Mario Bros. you can now find Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us. New episodes of the series are debuting every Sunday evening on HBO Max, and you can stream the rest of the available episodes too if you need to catch up. The series has been confirmed for a second season, so that means you can jump in without worry of whether or not it will continue. There's a huge Super Mario release fans will be able to check out soon too.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be hitting theaters in North America beginning on April 17, 2023, and the voice cast includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key. Video game fans have quite a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks, so now it's just a matter of seeing what can follow The Last of Us' success in terms of adaptation. It probably won't be as gritty as this sketch, however.

