Sonic the Hedgehog vs Chopper Statue Revealed

Renowned collectibles company First 4 Figures is at it again, this time with a new entry into their Sonic the Hedgehog line. The latest statue in their growing collection bits our beloved blue hero against Chopper in a stunning diorama Polystone statue.

“Inspired by the Sonic Generations video game and set in a iconic section of the Green Hill Zone. The Green Hill Zone is a lush, grassy stage full of environmental features such as palm trees, vertical loops, and cliffs,” boasted the company and from the looks of it – they have a lot to be proud of.

They added, “Sonic is seen leaping through the air catching the gold ring is based on the Modern Sonic look and the pose is inspired from a scene in the Sonic Generations video game intro where the Modern Sonic and Classic Sonic both leaps through the air.

Attacking from below is Chopper the deadly piranha; part of the Badnik models created by Dr Eggman, leaps out of the water chopping through the bridge trying to stop catch out Sonic.”

If you’re like me and are into high-end collectibles, here’s what you need to know via stats:

Height – 11 inches (28 cm)

Width – 8.5 inches (22 cm)

Depth – 8 inches (20 cm)

Weight – 2.16 kg

Interested in snagging one for yourself? You can pre-order your very own right here for $384.99! New to the First 4 Figures family? You can learn more about the phenonmenal company from their website below:

“Established in 2003, First 4 Figures are makers of high-end collectible figures from licenses such as the Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Super Mario, Okami, Full Metal Alchemist, Spyro the Dragon, Crash Bandicoot, Sonic the Hedgehog and many others.

We are committed to developing high quality products and expanding our range within the video games and anime world.”

So what do you think about the latest collectible in the First 4 Figures line-up? Is the Sonic vs Chopper statue up to your standards, or is this one addition to the collection you’ll be passing on? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!