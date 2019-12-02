Sonic X Now Streaming On Netflix

The start of a new month brings with it new things to watch on all the popular streaming services. Today, Netflix users and gamers alike have a new option to check out in the form of Sonic X, the popular animated series based on Sega’s beloved mascot. Voice actor Jason Griffith shared the news on Twitter earlier today.

It has come to my attention that Sonic X is now available on Netflix! Go forth and enjoy in this new month and old year. — Jason Griffith (@jgriff_4real) December 1, 2019

Griffith portrayed Sonic both in the Sonic X animated series as well as multiple video games, including Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Airing from 2003 to 2006, Sonic X received a heavy marketing push from Sega. Throughout its run, Sonic X received a comic series from Archie Comics based on the cartoon, a trading card game, Happy Meal toys and more.

While casual Sonic the Hedgehog fans are likely more familiar with the DIC produced cartoons of the 90s starring Jaleel White, Sonic X has a fairly passionate fan following. Produced in Japan as the first true Sonic anime, Sonic X followed the games more closely than other animated takes. With Sonic creator Yuji Naka serving as the show’s Executive Producer, fans were treated to loose adaptations of games like Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Battle. Despite strong ratings in the US and France, Sonic X performed poorly in Japan, with the third season of the show never airing or seeing DVD release in the region.

In Sonic X, the titular star, his friends and Dr. Eggman all find themselves transported to Earth. The majority of the series deals with characters such as Sonic, Tails and Knuckles trying to acclimate to their new surroundings while also dealing with Dr. Eggman’s nefarious schemes. The show notably included a number of Sonic’s supporting characters from across his many video game releases, including Big the Cat, Rouge and the Chaotix. The upcoming theatrical film looks like it will offer a similar fish-out-of-water storyline, albeit without the many supporting characters Sonic X boasted. As such, it might be the perfect thing to tide fans over until the film’s February release date!

Were you a fan of Sonic X? Do you plan on watching the series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!