Sony Looking to Add More Studios to Their Lineup

With hype beginning to ramp up regarding the next generation of consoles, many people are discussing what the devices themselves will be capable of. While there is a good chance both the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett will be similar in terms of specs, it will come down to the software that determines which one many people buy. We already know that Microsoft has been on an acquisition spree with studios over the past year or two, picking up the likes of Ninja Theory, Obsidian, and Double Fine. Sony has seemingly always led the charge when it comes to exclusive titles, but with Microsoft’s lineup expanding, the PlayStation team is looking to do the same.

During a recent interview with Nikkei, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that adding more studios to their lineup is the plan moving forward. More specifically, the team is looking into mergers and acquisitions of new game studios. Ryan went on to say how content will only become more important in the future with the rise of competitors like Google and their upcoming game streaming platform, Stadia.

A recent report disclosed that Sony is also focusing on big, blockbuster exclusives for the PlayStation 5. With the likes of Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and more on the horizon, there’s no denying that we’ll continuing seeing huge exclusives released on PlayStation consoles.

As for their most recent exclusive, Bend Studio’s Days Gone has been hit or miss for most, but it seems to be doing alright for itself. To learn more about the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less,” reads a snippet from the review. “There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”

