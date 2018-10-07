‘Soul Calibur VI’ Xbox One Download Size Revealed and It’s Not Too Bad

With the beta from last week wrapping up, we don’t have to wait too much longer to experience the awesomeness of Bandai Namco‘s Soul Calibur VI. And what’s more, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to worry about the game taking up too much space on our system either.

Microsoft’s pre-order page for the game has revealed that the forthcoming fighting game will only take up 10.59GB of hard drive space. Now, keep in mind that this number isn’t final, and might not necessarily include any first day patch updates or downloadable content that’s announced for the game.

Still, that’s a reasonably sized download. Bandai Namco’s previously released games are notably bigger. For instance, Tekken 7 takes up over four times that amount of space, clocking in at 47.14GB. And there are other anime-licensed games that have a reasonably high amount of space taken up, like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy coming in at 16.95GB (to be fair, that’s covering three different games) and Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker getting 17.6GB in size.

But, strangely enough, this isn’t the smallest amount of space that a Bandai Namco game has taken up for downloads. Dragon Ball FighterZ, as gorgeous and jam-packed as it is, only comes in around 5.33GB. So apparently the team at Project Soul know what they’re doing with making a game look great while not taking up so much memory.

The file size can’t be confirmed just yet on PlayStation Store and Steam, as those listings don’t show file size just yet. However, it wouldn’t surprise us if that number stayed around there, so that fans don’t have to worry about that much hard drive space being used up. We’ll see what the final game has to offer in just a couple of weeks, especially after the day one patch and any additional balancing the team may apply, just to make sure that it runs as smoothly as it did with its recent beta. We’ll let you know what the final size comes out to, but you should be fine unless your hard drive is absolutely jam packed with games.

Soul Calibur VI is set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC starting October 19.