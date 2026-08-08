20 Years Ago, Xbox 360 Got One of Its First Big Exclusives That Was Inspired by an Iconic 1970s Horror Classic

The Xbox 360 was barely a year old when Capcom delivered on the strangest exclusives for the console. At the time, Microsoft was just kicking off its list of exclusives, as not even Halo 3 had released by this point. So early reasons to pick up the Xbox 360 were hard to come by. That is why Capcom’s contribution was so noteworthy, especially when you consider that it wasn’t a traditional military shooter or a conventional action game. Instead, it took inspiration from one of the biggest horror movies of all time, transforming a classic into a playable video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two decades later, Dead Rising remains one of the most recognizable games from the Xbox 360 generation. It was violent, funny, stressful, and unlike almost anything else. Anything else besides George A. Romero’s 1978 horror film, Dawn of the Dead. Like the movie, it trapped players in a shopping mall and filled it with zombies, but the twist was that players had 72 in-game hours to uncover what happened, rescue survivors, and fight through crowds of zombies. Dead Rising was something special, and while the recent remaster has its issues, the original still holds up today.

Dead Rising Was Capcom’s Wild Take on Dawn of the Dead

image courtesy of capcom

When people think of Capcom and zombies, usually it is Resident Evil and Leon Kennedy’s over-the-top action, but it isn’t alone. Dawn of the Dead influenced Dead Rising, and it is plain to see. Like the film, Capcom turned a massive shopping mall into a zombie-filled playground, and players are free to use almost anything to dispatch them. This creates a unique mixture of comedy and horror that is only possible from Capcom. The game may have taken its inspiration too far, as the film’s rights holders even sued Capcom at one point for the similarities.

That said, what made Capcom’s interpretation interesting was its decision to move away from the more traditional survivor horror approach that the company itself helped popularize. Instead of Resident Evil’s tension, limited resources, and tight encounters, Dead Rising used its scale to encourage experimentation. Players could tackle the enormous zombie hordes however they wished as they progressed through a campy narrative.

Frank has so many different ways to dispatch zombies, making Dead Rising a refreshing take on survival horror. It was almost impossible for two players to recreate the same scenario, even following the story. One player could be using a chainsaw while another just drove throughout the mall rescuing survivors. But without Dawn of the Dead, Capcom may have never created this Xbox 360 gem.

Why Dead Rising Became So Popular

image courtesy of capcom

Dead Rising’s popularity came from its zombie presence just as much as its large sandbox, strict timeline, and charming narrative. Capcom then sprinkled optional missions, rescuing survivors, and photography to give players even more to do. And of course, the main appeal comes from its huge collection of weapons. But the final pillar of success is its replayability. Because of the strict timeline, it was impossible to experience everything in one playthrough, encouraging players to continue experimenting on multiple attempts.

The game was a risk, but in the end it worked wonders for Capcom. It sold over 500,000 copies in North America during the first two weeks alone. It won multiple awards and continued pushing sales. Dead Rising had seemingly become another flagship IP under Capcom’s incredible umbrella. Fans of the game would continue playing it multiple times, and this would drive others to try it as well.

That said, Dead Rising is not flawless. It was criticized for its save system, survivor AI, controls, and a frustrating mission structure. But these rough edges did not detract too much from just how fun the game is and its strong personality. The absurd weapons, bizarre encounters, outfits, photography, and constant pressure created a unique experience. Even today, Dead Rising has a cult following, and it is easy to see why.

The Dead Rising Series Became Much Bigger

image courtesy of capcom

Capcom was quick to capitalize on Dead Rising’s success and turned it from an Xbox 360 experiment to a franchise. The second arrived a few years later with a new protagonist, bigger world, and even more weapons. Capcom would continue to expand and improve on the original’s formula following this. Each game took the experiment further, and while not every change was for the better, they were all fresh experiments that retained the zombie aesthetic with increasingly more absurd scenarios and ideas.

Dead Rising would grow to become one of Capcom’s main IPs. The zombie action series saw the original game remastered in 2024, bringing the original title to modern consoles. It may not have the strong following that Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, or Street Fighter have, but it certainly pulls its weight and continues to move figures for Capcom. And to think it all started from a strange Xbox 360 release.

What makes the original interesting 20 years later is how Capcom wasn’t afraid to experiment, and that ultimately gave it such a strong identity. Dawn of the Dead played such a vital role in this and setting up the framework. It allowed Capcom to create one of the most bizarre and fun Xbox 360 games, and its exclusivity helped push the console. Twenty years after Frank West first entered Willamette, Dead Rising remains a fascinating example of how an Xbox 360 exclusive helped define an era of gaming.