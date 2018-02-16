SoulCalibur VI: New Video Feature Reveals New Details About Mitsurugi’s Design

This morning Bandai Namco released a new SoulCalibur VI video feature which focuses on everyone’s favorite macho-man samurai, Mitsirugi. SoulCalibur VI producer Motohiro Okubo took some time to sit down and tell us more about the inspiration behind Mitsurugi’s character as well as his design as a combatant. You can check that out above for some new insight!

Mitsurugi, Okubo-san remarks, has evolved as a king of mascot of the series, and is one of its more recognizable characters. His classification as a samurai is something the entire team kept in mind as they were designing him for this latest entry where, ironically, we see him as a younger man. “I think that he is the SoulCalibur character who naturally plays the most like a samurai,” Okubo-san says. “I mean, when I first created him, I would often play him midway through development. I thought that it was incredibly fun and I do think that we did a pretty nice job on the sword mechanics, the movements behind them.”

And indeed they did. Weeks ago I finally got to get my hands on a preview build of SoulCalibur VI at a Bandai Namco press event, and Mitsurugi ended up as one of my favorite characters to play, though he’s never been a main of mine in SoulCaliburs past. Mitsurugi has always been a character who excels in putting pressure on opponents and punishing them for mistakes. He has multiple stances into which players can transition through combos, and multiple switch-ups he can execute from those various stances. He keeps everyone guessing, and he moves with terrifying speed.

The nice thing about SoulCalibur VI is that, with the new edge reversal mechanic, you don’t have to worry about falling victim to overly-aggressive players online. Even if your muscle memory and moveset knowledge isn’t quite comparable to those who you’re fighting, as long as you have good timing, you always have a chance to turn the tide of momentum by countering an attack. It’s going to open up the game considerably to newcomers, while challenging veterans to perfect their reads. I can’t wait for you all to try it.

