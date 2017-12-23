Special Hokuto ga Gotoku PS4 Models Revealed

We’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Sony and SEGA have teamed up to reveal and amazing new system that will be releasing alongside Hokuto ga Gotoku on March 8th. The bad news … it’s only in Japan. That doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t stop, stare, and drool over the beauty that is the very limited edition system.

The above system costs 33,480 yen for the 500 GB model or 38,480 yen for the 1TB version. It also includes a Hokuto ga Gotoku cover, Hokuto ga Gotoku PlayStation 4 original theme, and Hokuto ga Gotoku original design work.



For more about the game itself, this is what the official title listing has to say:

Super popular manga Fist of the North Star (Original: Buronson, Manga: Tetsuo Hara) appears as the first real action adventure game by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio!

The story revolves around the city of miracles named “Eden” which player can enjoy an exhilarating battle incorporating the Hiko action – hit the human body’s secret vital points and exploring adventure. “Ryu ga Gotoku Studio” has developed many unique play spots in the entertainment district and it is possible to fully enjoy the end of the century. Also, enjoy the completely original story based on Fist of the North Star.”

Roah will be voiced by Yakuza’s Masami Iwasaki, with Rihaku being played by Kazuhiro Yamaji from the same series. Hokuto ga Gotoku will release in Japan only on March 8th, no word yet on a western release.

