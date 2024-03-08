Spider-Man 2 Players Are Loving the New "Action Figure Mode"

One of the new features to come to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is taking the gaming community by storm. Yesterday saw the release of a major update for Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games, offering gamers a lot of new features to make replaying the game even more enticing. While a lot of the attention has been given to the new Spidey suits added to Spider-Man 2, a sneaky new update involved something called Action Figure Mode. It's an option in photo mode that allows you to scale down your controllable Spider-Man character for unique photo opportunities. Naturally, gamers are sharing their best action figure mode photos from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on social media.

"We introduced Action Figure Mode in our latest update. Scale down your heroes for some creative shots," a post from the Insomniac Games account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "Let Keenan break it down for you a bit. #InsomGamesCommunity" They then link to a post from another user, who shared a video breakdown on where to go in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 options to turn on Action Figure Mode, as well as an example of shrinking Spidey down to the size of an action figure.

Other than New Game +, Spider-Man 2 players will now be able to unlock new suits, replay missions, earn new trophies, and change the time of day at their command. Insomniac has also made a ton of improvements to accessibility options in Spider-Man 2 and has also pushed out a variety of different bug fixes as well.

