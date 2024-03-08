Spider-Man 2 Players Are Loving the New "Action Figure Mode"
Gamers are having a great time with the Action Figure Mode in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update.
One of the new features to come to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is taking the gaming community by storm. Yesterday saw the release of a major update for Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games, offering gamers a lot of new features to make replaying the game even more enticing. While a lot of the attention has been given to the new Spidey suits added to Spider-Man 2, a sneaky new update involved something called Action Figure Mode. It's an option in photo mode that allows you to scale down your controllable Spider-Man character for unique photo opportunities. Naturally, gamers are sharing their best action figure mode photos from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on social media.
"We introduced Action Figure Mode in our latest update. Scale down your heroes for some creative shots," a post from the Insomniac Games account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "Let Keenan break it down for you a bit. #InsomGamesCommunity" They then link to a post from another user, who shared a video breakdown on where to go in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 options to turn on Action Figure Mode, as well as an example of shrinking Spidey down to the size of an action figure.
We introduced Action Figure Mode in our latest update. Scale down your heroes for some creative shots.— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 8, 2024
Let Keenan break it down for you a bit.
📸👉 #InsomGamesCommunity https://t.co/LPnpFqu9Jc
Other than New Game +, Spider-Man 2 players will now be able to unlock new suits, replay missions, earn new trophies, and change the time of day at their command. Insomniac has also made a ton of improvements to accessibility options in Spider-Man 2 and has also pushed out a variety of different bug fixes as well.
Continue reading to see some of the cool creations that have come from Action Figure Mode in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Tiny Venom is on the scene
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
action figure mode 🤭 pic.twitter.com/o0MMmRUwff— Disco 🌿🔦 (@discophotomode) March 8, 2024
Ride 'em Spidey!
Action Figure Mode in Spider-Man 2 is certainly... something pic.twitter.com/ELZXqEPE19— The Hoodied Mage (@HoodiedMage) March 7, 2024
Spidey hanging out at Coney Island
Fun at Coney Island.#SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/xri0DzcghR— Gil Doron (@GilFromUI) March 8, 2024
You can pose Spider-Man anywhere
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Action figure mode 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/RTJ5izulMc— Disco 🌿🔦 (@discophotomode) March 8, 2024
Six pictures in one
Action Figure Mode is so CUTE!— Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) March 8, 2024
Unlike my usual editing, I just merged six pictures to get this. Love this addition @insomniacgames 👏#SpiderMan2PS5 #RRConceptual #InsomGamesCommunity pic.twitter.com/IEQwlnWmj9
This'll take some getting used to
Action figure mode is gonna take some getting used to pic.twitter.com/tbfBVEA7W9— Xzism 𒉭 (@Xzism_) March 8, 2024
Your mail has arrived
New #SpiderMan2PS5 update today! A whole bunch of stuff including NG+, and one of my favorite new additions to Photo Mode...Action Figure Mode! pic.twitter.com/MSJ6Fq1Iuy— Gil Doron (@GilFromUI) March 7, 2024
Best photo mode ever
Somehow you keep making the best photo mode even better, I love the action figure mode so much pic.twitter.com/aUHr0DAaj9— NorwayDuck (@NorwayDuck) March 8, 2024
Make that the new Spidey symbol
Testing the action figure feature in photo mode! #SpiderMan2PS5 #VirtualPhotography #InsomGamesCommunity #VGPUnite pic.twitter.com/LD7hfPjSeU— Groovy Snake (@groovy_snake) March 7, 2024
Action figure mode + spider bots
Action figure mode + spider bots= fun photos (A 🧵) #InsomGamesCommunity pic.twitter.com/AD3ms9UzBd— Jp 🕸⚡ (@jpmoney1999) March 8, 2024