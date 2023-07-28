Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Covers Sold Out in Minutes
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 plates were available for pre-order for a limited time.
Hey, there — there goes the Spidey-themed console covers. Pre-orders for the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console covers, featuring a symbiote takeover design inspired by the game, sold out Friday just minutes after they became available to purchase on PlayStation Direct and other retailers. Customers hoping to secure their order through the PlayStation website were placed in a virtual queue with a notice, reading: "We're currently experiencing a large volume of customers to our site. We're working hard to get you in so you can place your pre-order for Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle, Dualsense Controller, and Console Covers."
Pre-orders for the disc and disc-free console versions (both priced $64.99) are now listed as "currently unavailable" on the PlayStation Direct website, which limited one set of console covers per household due to high demand. The Spider-Man 2 console cover pre-orders are also showing "sold out" on Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target.
Other limited-edition items, including the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 console bundle ($599) and the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense Wireless Controller ($79.99), remain available for pre-order at the participating retailers at the time of publication. Pre-orders went live at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT in the United States and 10 AM local time everywhere else.
"I was there right on time and the console covers are sold out. That's pretty frustrating," one player tweeted at the official PlayStation account. "Why not just make enough so the fans can buy them?"
I would if I actually could. I was there right on time and the console covers are sold out. That's pretty frustrating. Why not just make enough so the fans can buy them?— Chris Hill (@Premier_CIass) July 28, 2023
"The Console Covers NEVER went up or you let bots run wild. Either way, pitiful way to treat your customers who have been waiting to buy this," another user tweeted at PlayStation. "I was there at 10am sharp and it said 'Unavailable.' What a joke!"
"The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that's taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel's Spider-Man 2," Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director, Insomniac Games, said when announcing the limited edition designs inspired by the game, which pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against the lethal symbiote host Venom. "It's a constant push and pull for dominance whether it's internal or external and the outcome is not certain."
See more reactions below. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available to own October 20th exclusively on PlayStation 5.
From @BlankaChips
Was able to grab a pre-order for the Spider Man PS5 controller, but how the hell does a pre-order run out like I just want to buy the covers, too. I don't want to buy the full console I just want the sick design pic.twitter.com/bbZSOPP57L— Ciel //Gabe (@BlankaChips) July 28, 2023
Set my alarm for the wrong time so when I jumped in at 8:05 I had to wait another 15 minutes due to high traffic. Eventually got fed up and just went to GameStop’s website. Console covers were already sold out, only managed to get controller. I hate this, man. https://t.co/V7fdMyXdBS pic.twitter.com/kPKwgCmmBw— Gwumbenheimerbie (@gwumbyverse) July 28, 2023
PlayStation 5 Spider-Man console covers got botched so hard man— Words I Can’t Tweet Mets Rebo (@SportsRebo) July 28, 2023
The Console Covers NEVER went up or you let bots run wild. Either way, pitiful way to treat your customers who have been waiting to buy this. I was there at 10am sharp and it said "Unavailable". What a joke! #PlayStation #SpiderMan @insomniacgames— S I L K Y (@CoolItSilky) July 28, 2023
Sold out and 3 times the price on eBay the system is broken towards the fans— Travis (@lastbornphoenix) July 28, 2023
@Sony definitely was in line from 10 on the dot. Got a 12 min queue and by the time I got out all the covers were gone. Will there be a restock?— Hasani Cooper (@TheBest_of96) July 28, 2023
Great job with the scalpers Sony. The second I get past the que in direct it's already sold out.— Portal616 (@Portal6163) July 28, 2023
How the hell are ONLY the covers out of stock? I can buy the limited edition PS5 console or the controller right now, but not the covers? #PS5 #SpiderMan2 pic.twitter.com/mq78kWEltA— Connor 🪸 (@connorfromearth) July 28, 2023
Sony Direct could have done better with the preorder for the Spider-Man Console Cover it was unavailable simultaneously.— ShallRise (@Hebr3wKing) July 28, 2023