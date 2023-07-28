Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Covers Sold Out in Minutes

Hey, there — there goes the Spidey-themed console covers. Pre-orders for the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console covers, featuring a symbiote takeover design inspired by the game, sold out Friday just minutes after they became available to purchase on PlayStation Direct and other retailers. Customers hoping to secure their order through the PlayStation website were placed in a virtual queue with a notice, reading: "We're currently experiencing a large volume of customers to our site. We're working hard to get you in so you can place your pre-order for Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle, Dualsense Controller, and Console Covers."

Pre-orders for the disc and disc-free console versions (both priced $64.99) are now listed as "currently unavailable" on the PlayStation Direct website, which limited one set of console covers per household due to high demand. The Spider-Man 2 console cover pre-orders are also showing "sold out" on Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target.

(Photo: Sony)

Other limited-edition items, including the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 console bundle ($599) and the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense Wireless Controller ($79.99), remain available for pre-order at the participating retailers at the time of publication. Pre-orders went live at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT in the United States and 10 AM local time everywhere else.

"I was there right on time and the console covers are sold out. That's pretty frustrating," one player tweeted at the official PlayStation account. "Why not just make enough so the fans can buy them?"

"The Console Covers NEVER went up or you let bots run wild. Either way, pitiful way to treat your customers who have been waiting to buy this," another user tweeted at PlayStation. "I was there at 10am sharp and it said 'Unavailable.' What a joke!"

(Photo: Sony)

"The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that's taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel's Spider-Man 2," Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director, Insomniac Games, said when announcing the limited edition designs inspired by the game, which pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against the lethal symbiote host Venom. "It's a constant push and pull for dominance whether it's internal or external and the outcome is not certain."

See more reactions below. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available to own October 20th exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Pre-Orders

