Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Drops Biggest Hint Yet at Venom's Identity

The latest story trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just dropped our biggest hint yet at the identity of Venom, who is one of the game's main antagonists. Although Venom is primarily Eddie Brock in Marvel comics and other multimedia, Insomniac has already made clear that Brock won't end up being Venom in their own adaptation of the character. Currently, it's not known who might be hiding under the gruesome symbiote in Spider-Man 2, but we now at least have a very good idea.

Released this afternoon to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con, the newest trailer for the PS5 Spider-Man sequel predominantly centers around Harry Osborn and Venom. While characters like Peter, Miles, Mary Jane, Kraven, and Norman Osborn are also seen in the video, Harry and Venom stand out as they've not been in the spotlight much previously. Outside of simply showing Harry and Venom, though, it seems like there might end up being a rather direct connection between the two.

Notably, one of the first lines that Harry utters in this Spider-Man 2 trailer is, "We're gonna heal the world." Although this line might not mean much on its own, this statement is then refrained at the end of the trailer, although this time, Venom is the one who says it. With this in mind, this line being used twice by both characters very much suggests that Harry could end up being Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which would deviate quite a bit from traditional Spider-Man lore. That being said, Harry himself has already been shown in the previous Spider-Man game to have been attached to the symbiote, so his reveal as Venom might be more straightforward than anticipated.

Currently, Marvel's Spider-Man is slated to release this fall on October 20, exclusively for PS5. Be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com to learn more about the Spider-Man sequel prior to its arrival.

Who do you think will end up being Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Is Insomniac trying to throw fans off with this latest trailer, or does it seem like Harry will absolutely end up uniting with the symbiote? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.