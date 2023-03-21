Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Month Seemingly Leaked by Actor

It looks like a notable actor that is set to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may have just outed the upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel's release month. Currently, both PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have only committed to releasing Spider-Man 2 at some point during fall 2023. And while it seemed likely that more information on the title would be coming about soon, we may have

Based on a new tweet from Tony Todd, who is set to portray Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the PS5 game is on track to release in September 2023. Todd expressed that Spider-Man 2 is going to kick its marketing push into high gear in August, which will then lead to a release of the game itself the following month. More specifics about this situation weren't provided by Todd, but this is the most definitive info that we've heard about the project from anyone that is involved with it.

"Looks like September!" Todd said in response to a fan expressing excitement for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. "Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August so I'm told. Hold on to your... and hold [your] breath! Gonna be necessary."

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

If this release month for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is accurate, then it stands to reason that PlayStation and Insomniac Games would starting sharing more details incredibly soon. At this point in time, all that we have seen from Spider-Man 2 is the game's teaser trailer, which was first shown off back in 2021. Since then, no additional footage has come about whatsoever, which has led to fans becoming quite antsy. Whether or not September 2023 ends up becoming the official launch window of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remains to be seen, but if this does happen, then the game would be going toe-to-toe with Xbox's Starfield, which is also poised to release in this month.

