Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Matches Lowest Price Ever For Limited Time

Nearly a year after releasing, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has matched its lowest price ever on PlayStation 5. For the most part, PlayStation hasn't discounted the Marvel's Spider-Man sequel very often outside of some promotions earlier in 2024. Luckily, for those who have been looking to get the game for less than its standard retail value, a new sale is live for a limited period of time.

As of this week, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has seen its price slashed by 29% and is now retailing for $49.99. This deal is live across a number of different retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. This matches the lowest amount that Spider-Man 2 has ever been sold for both in a digital and physical capacity.

In the months ahead, there's a good chance that we could see some even better sales for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. With the holiday season rapidly approaching, it wouldn't be surprising to see PlayStation include the game in some discounts at various retailers. This is something that PlayStation opted not to do this previous holiday season, likely because Spider-Man 2 had just launched. Still, if you'd prefer not to wait until closer to Christmas to get the game at a better price, this current offer is definitely a good one.

You can learn more about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 by checking out the sequel's official synopsis and launch trailer below.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities, and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."