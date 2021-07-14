Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rumors Fueled by Deleted Instagram Post

✖

A deleted Instagram post fueled speculations about a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games this week. The post in question came from actor Nadji Jeter, the actor who lent his talents to Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as the voice and motion capture actor for Miles Morales. Jeter’s post showed the actor once again donning that motion capture attire which was apparently all it took to generate more talks of a new Spider-Man game.

The post that’s shown below was shared by Jeter and deleted the same day on Tuesday, but not before other people took note of it. Jeter’s post showed the actor wearing the motion capture gear with no indication of anything Spider-Man related at all, but given the actor’s roles he’s known for, the possibilities are narrowed down to just a few potential projects.

Nadji Jeter, Miles’ voice actor for Insomniac’s Spider-Man, posted and deleted a picture on his Instagram of himself in a mo-cap suit. Could he be doing mo-cap for Spider-Man 2? pic.twitter.com/8zoYSLitbI — Daily Miles Morales (@EARTH_1610_616) July 13, 2021

He was also known for playing Sam in The Last of Us, but it seems much more likely that if this is indeed related to a new game, it’s something to do with Spider-Man. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales DLC or an entirely unrelated project are of course ideas that would’ve popped into the heads of theorizers, but a proper sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man is what people have been asking for, so naturally, that’s where the speculation turned to.

It’s unclear if it was that speculation or something else that prompted Jeter to delete the Instagram post since neither the image nor the caption mentioned Spider-Man in any capacity.

A sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man is something that’s been hinted at for a while now through posts on LinkedIn and other sources, but it’s never really been explicitly talked about. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or whatever it may be called, has never itself been confirmed, but given the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the spin-off nature of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a sequel is the expected way to move the series forward next with Peter Parker and Miles Morales joining forces with one another.

Insomniac Games hasn’t yet announced a Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel, but when it does, it’s guaranteed to release on the PlayStation 5, though a PlayStation 4 release seems less certain.