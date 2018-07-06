Spider-Man and Uncle Ben Meet in Fortnite, It Ends in Tragedy

Spider-man, Spider-man, he does whatever a the new Fortnite Item Shop let’s him … uh, can? Anyway, Epic Games’ Fortnite is no stranger to blends of the pop culture variety. From recreations of music videos, to intricately done nature documentaries, one thing is for certain: These battle royale players can get creative. With Spider-Man PS4 releasing soon, it was only a matter of time before the Marvel-verse once again intertwined with the world of Fortnite. No, this wasn’t a fan creation, but it will break your heart.

Uncle Ben is finally fed up with dying and that much is evident in the screen grab below from Reddit user ‘Tresselt’. Within a match of the wildly popular online game, Spider-man and Uncle Ben face off in this Epic (see what we did there … because Epic Games) alternative timeline where Ben calls the shops and it’s Spidey that bites the dust.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interesting.

One commenter even joked, “When you don’t respect the “with great power comes great responsibility” line.” Fair. Though people on Reddit are seemingly loving the random encounter and honestly, we think it’s time for another Marvel-themed event!

For those that might not have been in the world of Fortnite last season, Epic Games revealed the surprise that excited everyone when they revealed their temporary Thanos event to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War. This Limited Time Mode allowed players to harness the power of the Infinity Gauntlet themselves and absolutely pwn the rest of the competition. Many loved it, many wished it stayed around longer, and many – like myself – are hoping for even more crossover events in the future!

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s also supposed to be making its way to Android devices at some point, but we still don’t have a release date at this time other than “coming soon.”

What other crossovers would you like to see in the future? Any specific events you’d like to see mashup your favourite fandoms? Sound off in the comments below!