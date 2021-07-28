Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Sold More Than 6.5 Million Units

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales from developer Insomniac Games has officially sold more than 6.5 million copies, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today. The sales figures for the latest and greatest Marvel's Spider-Man title from the developer came out as part of a larger announcement hung on the reveal that the PlayStation 5 has officially sold through over 10 million units globally. Considering that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was only released back in November 2020, it's a pretty impressive feat.

Notably, these numbers are as of July 18th, and while it is not likely that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold another million units since then, it's certainly sold some. It is also interesting that the sales milestone would be included in an update largely about the PlayStation 5 considering the fact that the Spider-Man title actually released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While the announcement includes overall sales for the title, it does not break it down between the two console generations.

"I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the announcement. "While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

As for the video game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. A rumored sequel to the original, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, continues to be talked about online. The PlayStation 5 itself is also available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

