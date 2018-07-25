Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle Revealed

Marvel just revealed the hottest PS4 Pro system we’ve ever seen, and it’s coming with the hottest game of the year. This is a limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle which will come not only with a decorated system and controller, but also a copy of Spider-Man, which is looking better with every trailer. Speaking of trailers, check out the new story trailer revealing Silver Sable (watch here)!

Pre-orders are live at different retailers now! Head here to order from Amazon; here to order from GameStop; and here to order from Best Buy. Hurry, because they will go fast.

Sony has just posted a new entry on the PlayStation Blog that confirms we’re getting that beautiful 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro system dedicated to all things web-slinger complete with a beautiful red and white console and DualShock 4 controller. And, oh yeah, a copy of the game.

The video above shows off the system in action, but we’ve also got some sweet screenshots of the hardware below, including that spiffy DualShock 4 controller which, hopefully, will be sold separately as well.

It’ll launch alongside the game on September 7, selling for $399.99 in the U.S. and $499.99 in Canada. You can actually get it pre-ordered by going to this link.

The system will feature the “Amazing Red” 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro console with the Spider-Man‘s spider emblem, along with the matching DualShock 4 controller (with white analog sticks and triggers!), a physical copy of the game on Blu-Ray and pieces of yet-to-be-disclosed digital content. What’s more, with the Pro, you’ll be set to see the game in action in beautiful 4K, provided you have the TV to match.

Like the God of War bundle that came out earlier this year, this one’s likely to go fast to hardcore comic book fans and those that have been waiting (patiently) for the right PS4 Pro system to upgrade to. So you might want to get your orders in now. More than likely, other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon will probably open up their own pre-order programs soon.

This joins Sony‘s growing lineup of specially made consoles that tie in with hit games, including God of War, Batman: Arkham Knight, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Call of Duty: WWII. More than likely we’ll see other models come down the line, but they won’t be nearly as awesome as this one.

If you’re at San Diego Comic-Con, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to see this system in person at the Marvel booth while also going hands-on with Spider-Man before its release. Excelsior!

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

