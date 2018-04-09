Spider-Man Will Have More Gadgets Than Batman in New PS4 Game

As part of their month-long coverage of Spider-Man, Game Informer has opened up a bit today about the different gadgets you’ll be using throughout the game. As they keenly point out in their new article, we are dealing with an Insomniac Games adventure here, and there’s no way the creators of Ratchet & Clank are going to pass up an opportunity to fill their hero’s pockets with some sweet gizmos!

Spider-Man will feature a variety of different gadgets and tools, all of which, we presume, are made by Peter Parker himself. Peter is a budding scientist of sorts in this game, though at the moment we have no idea what he does for a living; Insomniac is keeping that a big secret (more on that here!). You’ll upgrade your gadgets as you progress through the game, and today, Game Informer has spotlighted three specific gadgets they got to try during their visit to Burbank to preview the game.

Tripwire

The tripwire behaves pretty much how you would expect it to; it’s basically a proximity mine. You’ll place this device on a wall, or even on an enemy, and when someone walks by, it will shoot out a web which drags them back and webs them up. This means that when you attach the tripwire to an enemy, and another enemy moves nearby, the webbing will shoot out and slam them both into each other. This will come in handy during stealthy missions, or whenever you want to toy with your prey.

Web Bomb

Another device whose function is summarized perfectly in its name. The web bomb will shoot straight up from the spot it lands on, and explode in a shower of webbing which wraps up any enemies nearby. When you’re about to be overwhelmed and outnumbered, this will help even the odds (as if you really need it).

Spider-Drone

This is a drone that you can send up into the air. Once airborne, the Spider-Drone will automatically fire webbing at enemies, either to wrap them up, or distract them. This bad boy will come as a pre-order bonus for players. Insomniac confirmed that the pre-order costumes will be unlockable to all players, so we assume the gadgets will be as well.

So what do you think? It sounds like Spider-Man will have more gadgets than Batman in his latest adventure. Are you excited to learn them all, or are you looking more forward to the old-school hand-to-hand combat? Let us know in the comments below!