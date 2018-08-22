Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle Available For Pre-Order At GameStop

Videos by ComicBook.com

The bundle’s features are as follows, in case you missed it the first time around:

This Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle includes a fully customized Amazing Red PS4 Pro console featuring the Spider icon, DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man game, and digital content.

Experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime fighting master. Feel the power with improvisational combat, fluid urban traversal, dynamic acrobatics, and environmental interactions.

On the PS4 Pro system, 4K TV owners can experience the game in 2160p dynamic 4K resolution achieved through temporal injection, while HD TV owners will benefit from increased image clarity through super-sampling. HDR TV owners can experience the game in high-dynamic range color (HDR).

On top of that, by pre-ordering through GameStop, you also get access to the following goodies:

Spidey Suit Pack – Gain instant in-game access to three suits that alter your appearance, as well as your attributes.

5 Extra Skill Points – Get a head start on your web slinging experience by having skill points to unlock abilities from the start of the game like active finishers, web grab or faster web swinging.

Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget. Unleash a mobile Spider-Drone to distract and web your enemies.

Spider-Man PS4 Custom Theme – Customize your PS4 with artwork from legendary comic book artist Adi Granov

Spider-Man PSN Avatar – Represent your PSN profile online with the bold White Spider Icon.

Considering that this will likely be a huge collector’s thing for comic book fans and game enthusiasts alike, you should probably head over and see about getting yourself one of these beauties. Otherwise, you could miss out, though there’s still ample opportunity to get your hands on the game.

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

