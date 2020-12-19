Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Could Soon Be Sold Individually

✖

Alongside releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last month, developer Insomniac Games also released a remastered PS5 iteration of the original game in the franchise, Marvel’s Spider-Man. The only downside of this release is that it wasn’t available for sale on its own. The only way to obtain it is by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, which includes Spider-Man Remastered packed with it. Luckily, it seems like this policy could soon be changing.

Over on the PlayStation Store, a product page for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has recently appeared with the game being listed for sale as an individual title. The listing, which has since been changed, at one point featured a purchasing option where the game was being sold separately for $39.99. While the “Add to Cart” option was featured on the page, it doesn’t seem as though anyone was able to successfully carry out an actual purchase.

It’s worth noting that in the time since first appearing for sale, Sony has deleted the “Add to Cart” option and the accompanying retail value altogether. Whether this means that they flipped the switch a bit too early on an upcoming move or this was a mistake altogether is currently unknown. For now, the page once again says that the only way to obtain Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales.

Even though you currently still have no way of buying Spider-Man Remastered individually, it seems like only a matter of time until Sony puts the game up for sale on its own. That being said, I don’t expect this is something that the publisher will do any time soon. As we begin to move through 2021, however, this situation will likely change at some point. It's just an easy way for PlayStation to continue to get more money out of the product once sales for the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales begin to die down.

Until that time, if you want to keep up with all of our coverage related to Marvel's Spider-Man, you can continue following along with our reporting on ComicBook.com right here.

So what about you? Would you end up purchasing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on your own PS5 if the game went up for sale as a separate product? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.

[H/T VGC]