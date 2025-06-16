Splitgate 2 Adding Two Popular Features From the First Game

Splitgate 2 is adding two popular features from the first game fans have been asking 1047 Games to add since the launch of the free-to-play first-person shooter on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X earlier this month. Recently, using the official Splitgate 2 account on X, 1047 Games outlined five of the top priorities of the studio right now. One of these priorities is fixing bugs that prevent users from progressing weekly and daily challenges. It is also targeting “performance improvements across the board” and aiming to shorten Battle Royale load times. Obviously, these are not the most exciting things, but there’s more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to all of this, a priority of the studio is adding mastery challenges, aka it is adding camos for guns that players can grind for by using said guns. This was in the first game, and is easily the top request of Splitgate 2 players, at least on social media.

Lastly, 1047 Games is always prioritizing adding Ranked Arena, which is currently missing among the game’s plethora of more casual options of play.

Unfortunately, there is no timeline for any of this, but if it is a priority of the studio, presumably it is all coming in the coming months if not weeks. Without Ranked and Mastery Challenges specifically, there is not a ton of reason to grind Splitgate 2 at the moment, so surely both of these are coming sooner rather than later, but this is just speculation

Splitgate 2 is available, for free, via the PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular new first-person shooter — including all of the latest Splitgate 2 news, all of the latest Splitgate 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Splitgate 2 speculation — click here.