Report: Spyro Trilogy Remaster Is Coming to PlayStation 4

Another remastered classic is coming to the PlayStation 4. According to Kotaku UK, Activision currently working on a Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster.

The report cites “multiple sources familiar with the project,” and claims that the remastered Spyro trilogy is to be announced in March of this year with a release date planned for Q3 2018. The trilogy is said to include Spyro the Dragon, Ripto’s Rage!, and Year of the Dragon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as what the trilogy will entail in terms of improvements from the original versions, PS4 players can expect much of the same improvements that were seen in the highly successful Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Kotaku UK reports that various enhancements to the game’s lighting, animations, and cinematics will be accompanied by updated and new assets along with a remastered soundtrack. Compared to the original Spyro games’ password save system, the remastered trilogy will have a system that’s a bit more agreeable, much like the way that the feature was improved in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

The remastered trilogy is also said to include PS4 Pro support, though the details of what’ll be improved in the enhanced version were not provided. An exact release date is not known at the time, though Kotaku UK said that “one source suggested that September would be the launch month,” a month that aligns perfectly with the 20th anniversary of Spyro the Dragon.

Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster will apparently be released for other systems sometime in 2019. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is still enjoying a limited period of exclusivity on the PS4, but is similarly bound to hit other consoles. This detail is not one that’s said to be a part of the announcement coming in March. The remaster of the game is reportedly being handled by Vicarious Visions, the studio that brought the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that experienced such booming success.

[Kotaku UK]