Rumor: A Spyro the Dragon Game Demo Could Be Hiding In Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

We’ve been talking quite a bit about how Activision could be bringing back Spyro the Dragon for his own compilation. I mean, it just makes sense, considering that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was one of the most successful games for Activision last year. But now some surprising evidence has emerged in the most unlikely place of all – in a game you already may own.

As originally reported by Resetera, a crafty Twitter user by the name of BetaM has managed to do a little datamining into Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – which came out last June, by the way – and found some interesting lines of code.

While the code is a bit on the technical side, with lines like “Comp_ButtonGeneric002 and AnimationTag_Game-Selected AnimationTag_Game_Deselected,” he has a pretty clear answer for all of it – a possible demo for a Spyro game.

“Confirmed – Spyro Game code in NST was intentional,” he said. You can see the tweet and the coding below.

Confirmed – Spyro Demo code in NST was intentional pic.twitter.com/pVjwiu6SQA — BetaM (@mat5b) March 5, 2018

Before you go asking, “Why would anyone dig around with code in an already released game?”, BetaM made it clear in his Twitter bio that he’s a Crash Bandicoot fan, so maybe he did it out of curiosity.

With that, the evidence is stacking higher and higher, indicating that Activision could be announcing Spyro the Dragon Trilogy any day now – or some kind of anthology. And when it does, it could upload a patch that would make a demo playable in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, so we could see exactly what the developers (possibly Vicarious Visions, the same team behind Crash) are up to.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing when Activision will make the announcement. It already made clear earlier in the year that it’s interested in reviving some older IPs for remaster purposes, and Spyro would easily make that list.

We’ll keep a close eye out and see what the company has in mind. An announcement could come at E3, or, hopefully, even sooner, and we’ll be able to see the beloved Spyro take flight again. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, you can check out Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4 now, though there’s also word that he’ll be coming to other platforms this year.