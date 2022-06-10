Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy 7 Event

✖

Final Fantasy fans can finally look toward to a date where we'll presumably get some more news on the Final Fantasy VII Remake from Square Enix based on a recent announcement. Square Enix said this week that it plans to hold a 25th anniversary celebration commemorating 25 years of Final Fantasy VII with that event set to take place on June 16th at 3 p.m. PT. The next part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn't explicitly mentioned in the announcement, but Square Enix said it'd have "lots of information" to share during the brief event.

Your invitation to the event from Square Enix can be seen below courtesy of the separate Twitter account set up for the beloved Final Fantasy game. In a tweet shared immediately afterwards, Final Fantasy's Tetsuya Nomura shared some comments about the plans for the "short and sweet" event and confirmed that it'd only last 10 minutes, so those wanting to tune in won't have to commit to a huge chunk of time like we may see during other Summer Game Fest events.

"We will be streaming 'FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration,'" Nomura said. "At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling."

Past teases from Square Enix have indicated that they plan to share news about the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake this year, and considering how much is going on right now during summer game events, now's a good a time as ever for them to talk about the game. Other projects like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier exist which goes to show that tangent Final Fantasy VII news and spin-offs are never out of the question, but considering how it's a 10-minute event dedicated to one game announced over a week in advance, it's difficult to imagine Square Enix not addressing the second part of the remake in some capacity.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII event will take place on June 16th.