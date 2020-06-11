Square Enix Reveals Project Athia for PS5

Square Enix unveiled a new look at a game currently called Project Athia with a trailer for the new project making its debut during the PlayStation 5 event. The game features a female protagonist in a sprawling world filled with huge areas to explore and all sorts of creatures to take on from smaller beasts to towering dragons. The game is being developed by Luminous Productions, and while not much else is known about the game right now, we know that it’s been “designed exclusively for the PlayStation 5.” We’ve seen other games go to platforms after some time on one, but we know this game is at least planned now for the next-gen console.

The monsters and exploration took the focus of the trailer as the currently unnamed protagonist leapt around to different parts of the world by bounding over different parts of the environment and overlooking what appeared to be many more areas to explore. The trailer talked about devotions being doubted and truths being questioned, but other than those cryptic teasers, there’s not much known about the game at this point.

“Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art,” a preview of the new project explained. “With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”

A release date for Project Athia wasn’t provided, but we can expect it to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

The Project Athia trailer came several reveals into the PlayStation event after we saw news of Grand Theft Auto IV coming to the PlayStation 5 as well as the big announcement of the new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. A new Rachet & Clank game was also revealed much to the approval of those who wished the classic series would return, and we even got to see some other surprises like a trailer for a new game called Stray.

The PlayStation 5 event scheduled for Thursday is one people have been looking forward to for some time given how little Sony has revealed about the next-gen console. Plans to showcase different games planned for the PlayStation 5 were in place, but only rumors and speculations gave any indication of what we might actually see from the event.

