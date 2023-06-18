Star Trek: Infinite Reveals First Gameplay With Stunning Trailer

Star Trek: Infinite is an upcoming grand strategy game from the publishers at Paradox Interactive. Fans of the genre will, of course, recognize Paradox as the team behind games like Stellaris and Crusader Kings III. After getting our first gameplay look at Star Trek: Infinite, it's clear that it should easily fit into that catalog even if developer Nimble Giant Entertainment doesn't have a ton of experience outside of Master of Orion. The team's first look at the gameplay has all of the mainstays of 4x fun that fans have come to expect.

In many ways, Star Trek: Infinite feels like a game that should've been out a long time ago. Merging Star Trek with grand strategy almost makes too much sense, but the closest we've gotten is the 1999 Hasbro game Star Trek: Birth of the Federation. Everything else has been bad RTS games, which don't quite have the same flavor. Putting the full might of Paradox behind this game should mean that Star Trek fans will finally get long-time fans the game they desire.

Embark on a journey through uncharted territories in the new #StarTrek game, Star Trek: Infinite! ✨ @TrekInfinite https://t.co/aZCCTXgVCa — Star Trek (@StarTrek) June 16, 2023

This early trailer is certainly promising. In it, we see players establishing contact with sentient species, building space stations around planets, using diplomacy to improve relationships, and even engaging in ship-on-ship warfare. It appears to be the total package that fans have been looking forward to, which makes sense when you consider that Star Trek: Infinite is being built on the backbone of Stellaris, a fan-favorite space strategy game that almost felt like Star Trek without the famous characters when it launched.

Infinite fixes that by giving players access to all the factions and characters you'd expect. Whether you want to rule the galaxy as the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, or even the Cardassian Union, you'll be able to. Along the way, you'll have the option to recruit famous characters like Picard, Makbar, Data, and many more depending on which faction you choose. Obviously, this trailer was just a short tease of what's to come, but it looks like Star Trek: Infinite is shaping up to be the grand strategy game players have been waiting for when it ships later this year.