New Xbox Game Pass for PC Games Announced, Including The Outer Worlds

Xbox Game Pass is an increasingly valuable proposition for the vast majority of folks, and while it’s a little lighter on content than its console counterpart, Xbox Game Pass for PC is extremely affordable given that it’s still in beta. And the latter is getting even better this month with the additions of titles like The Outer Worlds and Stellaris.

Specifically, Xbox has revealed that F1 2018, Lonely Mountains Downhill, Minit, The Outer Worlds, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, State of Mind, and Stellaris are set to join Xbox Game Pass for PC this month. Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is also set to leave the service this month. No specific dates were shared for any of these titles, but The Outer Worlds isn’t set to release at all until later this month.

VERY 🔜 pic.twitter.com/IF9S1Nlmlm — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) October 9, 2019

For anyone that might not be familiar, here’s how Xbox Wire describes The Outer Worlds:

“The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Xbox Game Pass for PC is regularly available for $4.99 a month as an introductory price, though it is currently available for $1 to join the PC beta. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the gaming subscription service right here.