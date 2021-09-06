Paradox CEO Leaves Over "Differing Views on the Company's Strategy"

✖

Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud "has decided to leave the CEO position with immediate effect," according to a press release. Paradox Interactive is a Sweden-based publisher of video games like Crusader Kings III and Cities: Skylines. Ljungerud's departure apparently comes "due to differing views on the company's strategy going forward." Ljungerud has been the CEO of the company since 2018, when she replaced Fredrik Wester. Wester continued to serve as the executive chairman of the board, and will now step back into the role he previously served in for 10 years. Board chairman Hakan Sjunnesson spoke highly of Ljungerud's tenure as CEO.

"Ebba has done a fantastic job as CEO of Paradox Interactive. During her leadership the organisation, player base and our game projects have been strengthened and grown which give the company a strong base for future growth. We regret that she has decided to resign but wish her all the best in future endeavours," Sjunnesson said in the press release.

On Twitter, Ljungerud addressed her departure, and seemed to have nothing but well wishes for Paradox Interactive in the future. She also addressed one fan's concerns, stating that "the company is in very safe and good hands."

What a ride it has been ❤️ but now it is over and the CEO torch goes back to Fred. Thanks to @TheWesterFront @PdxInteractive and all of our amazing players for these years, I look forward to new great things to come for the games and the company! — ebba ljungerud (@ebbalj) September 1, 2021

Unfortunately, it's difficult to say what the future might hold for Ljungerud, as well as Paradox Interactive! Wester's history with Paradox Interactive and Ljungerud's statements should help to ease any concerns about whatever direction the publisher is moving towards. Shake-ups are not uncommon in the video game industry, and it's possible that the board's vision for the future simply didn't fit with Ljungerud's. Hopefully, this change will be a beneficial one for the company and for the fans, moving forward.

Are you a fan of Paradox Interactive's games? How do you feel about this change to the company's CEO position? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: GamesIndustry.biz]