Star Trek Infinite Revealed, More Info Coming Soon

Star Trek has revealed the first details of Star Trek Infinite, the new stragety game from Paradox Interactive and Paramount Consumer Products. According to the official announcement, “Star Trek: Infinite puts players in command of one of four major powers in the galaxy, each with individualized traits, stories, quests, and more to make their play feel distinct. With stunning visuals, difficult choices, and unique gameplay, this game allows players to experience a beloved franchise in a new way as they navigate contact with other empires and worlds.”
We are pleased to announce Star Trek: Infinite, a new game developed with the team at Nimble Giant Entertainment. Bringing the captivating fantasy of the Star Trek Universe into an experience not before had. Follow our social media accounts and save the date for June 16th, Picard Day, where we will make a full reveal of Star Trek: Infinite.
“It is an honor to bring one of entertainment’s most iconic properties to life for our players and Star Trek‘s multigenerational fanbase,” Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive said in a statement. “We know how much this franchise means to fans all over the world, and we are working closely with Nimble Giant and Paramount Consumer Products to create a faithful and fulfilling game that lives up to their expectations.”
Paradox Interactive and developer Nimble Giant Entertainment, under license from Paramount Consumer Products, today revealed Star Trek: Infinite, a grand strategy game based on the iconic sci-fi franchise. Set a few decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation, players will run an entire fleet within the Star Trek universe, commanding one of four major powers in the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Star Trek: Infinite is coming to PC and macOS this Fall.
