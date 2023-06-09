Star Trek Infinite Revealed, More Info Coming Soon

Star Trek has revealed the first details of Star Trek Infinite, the new stragety game from Paradox Interactive and Paramount Consumer Products. According to the official announcement, “Star Trek: Infinite puts players in command of one of four major powers in the galaxy, each with individualized traits, stories, quests, and more to make their play feel distinct. With stunning visuals, difficult choices, and unique gameplay, this game allows players to experience a beloved franchise in a new way as they navigate contact with other empires and worlds.”

You can watch the trailer for Star Trek Infinite, below!

We are pleased to announce Star Trek: Infinite, a new game developed with the team at Nimble Giant Entertainment. Bringing the captivating fantasy of the Star Trek Universe into an experience not before had. Follow our social media accounts and save the date for June 16th, Picard Day, where we will make a full reveal of Star Trek: Infinite.

“It is an honor to bring one of entertainment’s most iconic properties to life for our players and Star Trek‘s multigenerational fanbase,” Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive said in a statement. “We know how much this franchise means to fans all over the world, and we are working closely with Nimble Giant and Paramount Consumer Products to create a faithful and fulfilling game that lives up to their expectations.”

You can read additional details about Star Trek Infinite, below: