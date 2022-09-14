Star Trek Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive Released

Star Trek: Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive is now live on iOS and Android devices. East Side Games Group, the studio behind the upcoming Doctor Who mobile game, developed the game in partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products The gam features characters and storylines from Star Trek's first animated comedy, Star Trek: Lower Decks. It also features characters from elsewhere in the Star Trek franchise reinterpreted through Star Trek: Lower Decks' style. Star Trek: Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive uses ESGG's Game Kit-Idle technology,. Australian studio Mighty Kingdom Limited co-developed the game with ESGG.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: The Badgey Directive is now live in the App Store and Google Play. Here's the synopsis:

"Finally, after yet another tedious duty roster, the Lower Decks crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is ready to party at a Zebulon Sisters concert! Tendi's even more excited, as this'll be her first Chu Chu Dance! But first, they need to get through routine training exercises on the holodeck, which Boimler has been entrusted to organize. Boimler? With power? When has that ever been good?



"Impatient to get to the dance, the crew try to end the simulation only to find the Cerritos' computer has been hijacked by rogue AI Badgey. He's locked them in the holodeck and deactivated all safety protocols – so now Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Mariner must work through Star Trek stories, both familiar and new, so they can return to the real world. But be careful – if they don't succeed, they'll die for real. And even worse: they'll miss the party!:

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG in the press release announcing the game. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

Star Trek: Lower Decks is currently releasing its third season weekly on Thursdays on Paramount. In January, the streaming service renewed the series for a fourth 10-episode season.

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," said Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, in a press release. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek's next phase of programming for years to come."

Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming now on Paramount+.