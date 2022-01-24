New Doctor Who Game Announced

A new Doctor Who game is in the works. Last week, Vancouver-based East Side Games Group announced its multi-year partnership with BBC Studios to release a Doctor Who mobile game worldwide. East Side plans to release the game on iOS and Android in 2022. The new project expands the Doctor Who franchise’s presence in gaming past its recent crossover with , standalone adventures, and upcoming tabletop release. East Side describes the project as “a free-to-play narrative-driven title where players will be able to explore new and classic stories and bring together companions and characters from across the Who-niverse.” East Side Game will publish the still-untitled Doctor Who game, built on its proprietary Game Kit technology.

“Doctor Who has been capturing the imaginations of people for almost 60 years and we couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to bring this legendary franchise to mobile,” said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG in a press release. “This agreement with BBC Studios allows us to bring a truly iconic, globally recognized franchise to an enduring fan base of new and diehard fans and further strengthens our ‘Super Marquee’ game publishing portfolio.”

“We’re delighted to be working with East Side Games Group to bring a new narrative driven Doctor Who game to mobile,” adds Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer at BBC Studios. “This new partnership will allow gamers and fans the opportunity to meet and collect a huge cast iconic characters from across the Who-niverse, relive fan favourite adventures and defeat iconic enemies as they try to save the Doctor in an exciting new story.”

Per the company’s official bio, East Side Games Group (formerly known as LEAF Mobile Inc.) is a game group specializing in free-to-play mobile projects that produce “enduring player loyalty.” East Side’s portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games includes Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar and the upcoming The Office: Somehow We Manage.

Doctor Who is currently on break between special episodes. “Eve of the Daleks” aired on New Year’s Day. Two more specials featuring Jodie Wittaker will follow this year: one in the spring and the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration during the BBC’s centennial anniversary celebration.