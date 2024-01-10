Star Trek Online: Both Worlds Is Bringing Back a Deep Space Nine Star

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have announced the next season of Star Trek Online, titled Star Trek Online: Both Worlds, will feature the return of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Nicole de Boer as Ezri Dax. Star Trek Online Both Worlds is the 31st season of the Star Trek Online MMORPG and will launch on January 23rd for PC and March 12th for PlayStation and Xbox. Star Trek Online: Both Worlds continues Star Trek Online's multiverse story, which has played out most recently in the Unraveled and Incursion seasons, as the player captains prepare to face the Borg King, the mastermind behind the cross-dimensional crisis.

Star Trek Online is also celebrating its 14th anniversary. It'll show its gratitude to players by bringing back the Anniversary Event. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

(Photo: Gearbox Publishing)

What is Star Trek Online: Both Worlds?

According to the press release, "Star Trek Online: Both Worlds continues last season's multiverse story following a misunderstanding with the Tholians and the tearing of the Reality Vortex. Serving as a launching pad for the Mirror Borg, it threatens the multiverse. In this new update, you'll need to infiltrate the Mirror Borg Unicomplex, a technological labyrinth guarded by relentless Borg, to sever the vortex and save the multiverse. At the heart of this nightmare awaits the Borg King, the architect of this multiversal threat. Will you prevail against impossible odds and rewrite the fate of reality?"

Star Trek Online: Both Worlds features several Star Trek actors. Players will encounter Captain Ezri Dax (voiced by Nicole de Boer from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Captain Harry Kim (voiced by Garret Wang from Star Trek: Voyager), and Admiral Kuumaarke (voiced by Kipleigh Brown from Star Trek: Enterprise).

Star Trek Online: Both Worlds features a new Star Trek Online episode and other challenges for players to undertake. Star Trek Online: Both Worlds' new content includes the following:

New Episode – Scorpion's Abyss: The Aetherians report a new Reality Vortex in Fluidic Space and ask for help to close it. There, you find Mirror Borg using the vortex as a beachhead for an assault on the multi-verse. A daring mission into a Mirror Borg Unicomplex puts you face to face with the Borg King.

The Aetherians report a new Reality Vortex in Fluidic Space and ask for help to close it. There, you find Mirror Borg using the vortex as a beachhead for an assault on the multi-verse. A daring mission into a Mirror Borg Unicomplex puts you face to face with the Borg King. New Task Force Operation – Battle of Wolf 359: This new 5-player space Task Force Operation will let you relive the greatest battle against the Borg at Wolf 359. Learn from the past to defend the present.

This new 5-player space Task Force Operation will let you relive the greatest battle against the Borg at Wolf 359. Learn from the past to defend the present. Season 31 Event – King and Collective: For this new event, players can play selected content to earn a new T6 ship.

For this new event, players can play selected content to earn a new T6 ship. Elite Random Task Force Operations Feature: This new quality-of-life improvement feature will give players the option to queue up for Random Elite TFOs to score extra rewards.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play MMORPG where players create a captain to explore the Star Trek universe. Players can become a Captain of a Federation starship, a warrior of the Klingon Empire, an agent of the Romulan Republic, or one of the Dominion's Jem'Hadar soldiers. Taking place in one version of the Star Trek universe's future, Star Trek Online features many iconic Star Trek aliens, ships, characters, and locations from the Star Trek. Star Trek Online is available to download now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.