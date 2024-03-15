Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Developers Provide Server Update

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launched earlier today. Fans of the iconic shooter were more than excited to hop into an updated version of the game, especially because it included the multiplayer modes players know and love. However, that excitement quickly turned on its head when players noticed that Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection's servers weren't up to the task. Players quickly took to Steam to bombard the collection with negative reviews because of how badly the game's servers were performing out of the gate. The response became so overwhelmingly negative that the developers at Aspyr posted a short update detailing what it plans to do to rectify the issues.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Server Update

An update on the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection.

In its update post, Asypr said, "We'd like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection release. At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser. Since launch, we've been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages."

Unfortunately, that update doesn't provide fans with concrete information about when Aspyr will introduce new fixes for Battlefront's servers, but it does at least show that Aspyr is working to improve the servers. Given how popular the classic Battlefront games are, it would be a surprise if Aspyr didn't put in the work to get the servers in an acceptable state. While they might not be looking to sell cosmetics to players, the Battlefront Classic Collection could become a sales hit if the multiplayer is improved. It'll also build goodwill and trust for future releases.

It's certainly a story worth paying attention to over the next few weeks. Hopefully, Aspyr makes the moves needed to please players. If it doesn't, this project is going to be dead in the water. That would be a disappointing development for a game that so many players were excited about. Either way, the proof will ultimately be in the pudding. We'll have to wait and see what steps Aspyr takes moving forward.

What's Next For Star Wars?

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection isn't the only Star Wars game coming out this year. Developer Massive Entertainment is currently working on Star Wars Outlaw for later this year. The new third-person action-adventure game takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Outlaw doesn't have a firm release date yet, but we'll likely start to hear more about it relatively soon.

Further out, the Star Wars franchise has several more announced games in the works. Star Wars: Eclipse is being worked on by Quantic Dream, the team behind Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain. There's also a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. That was originally being developed by Aspyr but changed hands to Saber Interactive. Finally, we know that Respawn is working on a third Star Wars: Jedi game, but that project is still very early in development.