Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Reportedly Sooner Than Expected

It seems that Ubisoft may be releasing its upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws sooner than many fans were previously led to believe. At the start of this month, Disney posted a new blog stating that Star Wars Outlaws was set to launch in "late 2024." This mention was eventually scrubbed from the blog in question, but it still led most people to believe that this window was a legitimate one considering the source that it came from. Now, a new report has emerged and it has suggested that the arrival of Star Wars Outlaws could only be a few months away.

Based on information from Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is said to be targeting a launch for Star Wars Outlaws in the first half of 2024. If true, this means that Outlaws would arrive no later than the end of June 2024. Star Wars Outlaws would seemingly be part of a one-two punch that Ubisoft has planned for this year as the publisher's Japan-based Assasin's Creed game, Codename Red, is also said to be arriving in the back half of 2024.

For the time being, Ubisoft itself hasn't shared a well-defined window for Star Wars Outlaws other than broadly stating that it will release this year. If a launch does happen in the coming months, though, it would mean that Ubisoft needs to begin sharing more details on the project quite soon. Outside of its initial reveal and gameplay showing in June of 2023, Ubisoft hasn't said a peep about Outlaws as it has instead focused on getting titles like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown out the door. With a new PlayStation State of Play event happening this afternoon, though, perhaps we'll see more of the next Star Wars game at that time.

Regardless of when Star Wars Outlaws does end up releasing, it's known that the game will be exclusive to current-gen platforms. This means that it will only be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and should retail for $69.99.