Star Wars: Battlefront II Could Be Getting More Offline Content, Says Criterion

While Star Wars: Battlefront II has been mired in controversy, there has been one area where it delivered the goods – online multiplayer. But there are also some people that are seeking more offline stuff, like what the campaign provides, along with 16 different Arcade Mode missions. Well, you might just be getting more of it, players.

Even though Electronic Arts hasn’t said anything officially, Criterion Games has. The company, responsible for the vehicular battle scenarios in Battlefront II, recently took to Twitter to answer an inquiry in regards to future DLC for the game.

When a fan asked on Twitter, “I really really want to play Battlefront 2 on my PS4. But I don’t subscribe to PS Plus. Ive completed the 6 hours campaign and got stuck playing Arcade in the same 6 small maps in 10 v 10 games, since what feels like forever…Can we get bigger modes Offline??”, the company was quick to respond.

Criterion noted, “We’ve already adjusted some of our plans for future DLC at Criterion because of the demand we’ve been hearing for more offline content since the game shipped. We’re working on what that content might be, but we’re certainly not deaf to what players asking for more of.”

So while it didn’t confirm specifically what it could be adding to the offline portion of the game, it sounds like they’re pretty aware of what fans want. Could that mean we might see some space battles going on against AI opponents? Or, for that matter, more AI-driven firefights as a whole?

Again, EA hasn’t said a word about what its future for Battlefront II looks like offline, although it did recently add content that ties in with The Last Jedi, which is available now as a free update to the game. We’ll just have to see what 2018 brings.

In the meantime, you can check out Star Wars: Battlefront II now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC. A few places have it on sale for $39.99 or, in some situations, even lower, so feel free to shop around and find it for cheap!