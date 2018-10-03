‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Roadmap Lays Out Plans For the Holidays and Early 2019

When we last took a look at the roadmap for Star Wars: Battlefront II content, EA DICE had a good idea of what was coming our way for the rest of the year with The Clone Wars-themed content. But now, a new update suggests that it’s pacing things out a little bit, giving us some content to enjoy for the rest of this year, along with some goodies for early 2019.

The developer laid out these plans in a new blog post today, following its Squad System Update, which has recently gone live. Players can currently enjoy this update, along with the 104th Wolf Pack Battalion appearance and the debut of the 91st Mobile Reconnaissance Corps, but there’s more to come, with the next big update set to come in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick rundown of what players can expect, complete with an image summing everything up below:

October

General Grievous (Jedi Hunter) and Appearance (Battle Damaged)

Game Improvements: Hero Health Rework and Regeneration Balancing

November

Heroes: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Master)+ Appearance (Robed), Grievous Appearance

Locations: Geonosis (Galactic Assault)

Appearances: Clone Trooper Appearances (212th Attack Battalion)

New Vehicles On Geonosis: Stap, Barc Speeder and AT-TE

January

Count Dooku + Appearance, Obi Wan Appearance (General Kenobi)

Appearances: Clone Trooper Appearances (Coruscant Guard)

February

Heroes: Anakin Skywalker + Appearance

New Game Mode (featuring Capture Points and Capital Ship Takedowns)

Clone Trooper Appearances (501st Legion)

The team also notes that it will continue to make ongoing efforts with matchmaking improvements and daily challenges, along with better map rotation and balancing.

It has also noted that, beyond February, more updates are being planned for the game, and will be confirmed in future roadmap updates.

It’ll be interesting to see where The Clone Wars arc goes from here, especially with the TV series making a comeback. Guess we’ll find out more when 2019 rolls around. In the meantime, fans have a lot of good content to look forward to. And, as always, it’s on the house!

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.