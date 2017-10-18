Star Wars: Battlefront II Story Trailer Will Premiere Tomorrow, Sneak Peek Up Now

We’re prepping our first hands-on impressions of Star Wars: Battlefront II‘s story mode, which is all set to go tomorrow, but for the time being, you can get an idea of what Iden Versio and the rest of the Inferno Squad with a little teaser, before the full trailer makes its premiere tomorrow.

A new video was released on the official Star Wars YouTube channel that provides a glimpse as to what we can expect, and it appears that Iden’s skills will be put to the test, as she attempts to escape captivity with the help of a little droid friend, who comes disattached from her back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s more to this story than this, which follows the events of Return of the Jedi and what happens to the Empire following the destruction of the Death Star. We’re not saying anything yet, but there are definitely two sides to this story, as Battlefront II is ready to tell the tale from the Imperial side of things for change. Who knows, you might just take sides depending on Iden’s actions within the game.

The full trailer promises to reveal a little more of what’s going on, including what the Empire and Inferno Squad both have planned – and maybe even a hint as to the strange figure that a commander is speaking to, with the digital face and voice of the Emperor – but with possibly more sinister intentions.

We’ll keep you informed when the trailer goes live, and fill you in on how the game plays with our full detailed hands-on impressions, which should be going live tomorrow. They’ll give you a better idea of what the campaign has in mind, and how it’ll all tie together with the signature multiplayer that we’ve come to expect from Star Wars: Battlefront. You are definitely in for a ride. (The tease point begins around 2:41.)

Check out the video above if you want to get a quick tease of what the single player trailer is all about, then prepare for all out Imperial/Rebel warfare when Star Wars: Battlefront II releases on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.