Xbox 360 Games Are Just $4 on Xbox Store Right Now

More than one Xbox 360 game is available for just $4 on the Xbox Store right now. The games range from 2006 to 2011, and offer some sweet 360 nostalgia. One game, in fact, was actually an Xbox 360 console exclusive. That said, these deals are obviously only available for a limited time, set to expire between February 12 and February 19, depending on the deal.

More specifically, there are four different Xbox 360 games that are currently on sale for just $4, down considerably from their normal asking prices. Meanwhile, all four are backward compatible not just with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but with the Xbox One as well.

Prey

The original Prey is a first-person shooter released in 2006 by developer Human Head Studios and publisher 2K Games. This is before the series’ rights passed onto Bethesda, who released a reboot in 2017 with the same name. The original game earned an 83 on Metacritic, and was notably an Xbox 360 console exclusive.

Prey is normally $19.99 on the Xbox Store, so this represents an 80% discount. That said, the deal is only live until February 19.

Lego Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a compilation of LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, two Xbox 360 games released in 2010 and 2011, respectively, by Traveller’s Tales and WB Games. This collection has been remastered on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. This deal is for the former. The originals earned 79 and 80 on Metacritic back in the day, respectively.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection is normally $19.99 on the Xbox Store, so this is a savings of 80%. This deal, however, is only live until February 12.

Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm is another first-person shooter, but from developer People Can Fly and publisher EA. It was released in 2011 to an 83 on Metacritic. That said, this deal is for the 2017 Xbox One remaster, Bulletstorm: Full Clip, not the original Xbox 360 version.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip is normally $40 on the Xbox Store, which means this is a massive 90% discount. Like with Prey, this deal is live until February 19.

Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem Forever is yet another first-person shooter, and the fourth mainline Duke Nukem game. It was released in 2011 by Gearbox Software and 2K as a direct sequel to 1996’s Duke Nukem 3D. Upon release, it earned a 49 on Metacritic, an infamously low score, yet it has its fans as a Duke Nukem game.

Duke Nukem Forever normally costs $19.99 on the Xbox Store, so this is a savings of 80%. Like the other deals for the other two first-person shooters, this is live until February 19.

