Star Wars Battlefront II is on Sale Just in Time for The Last Jedi

If you’ve been holding back on picking up Star Wars: Battlefront II, now might be the time to overcome your fears and get it while it’s cheap. It’s been a little while since tension surrounding the game’s microtransactions led to a complete restructuring of the reward system, and on top of being a lot more fair to all players now, the latest DLC is packed with info and bonus items that have to do with The Last Jedi.

For a limited time, multiple retailers have the game on sale for as low as $35, including the Playstation Network, Microsoft Store, Origin, Walmart, and GameStop. A deluxe edition is also available for between $45-$50 dollars depending on where you look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game features a linear storyline starring Iden Versio and her Inferno Squadron. Versio was once an elite soldier of the Empire who had to survive its fall on Endor and choose her alliances in the face of a devastating truth. It features famous faces from the franchise, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a bearded Han Solo, and ties to the new trilogy in more ways than one. If you’ve watched the film already and are looking into how the Resistance and First Order came to be, this story lends a little knowledge to that. In fact, the new campaign contains some information that fills in a few possible questions for the lore-obsessed Star Wars fan. New additions to the multiplayer mode include playable characters like Finn and Captain Phasma, plus new weapons, a new map and multiplayer mode featuring Crait, and a revised credit system that recently went into place in order to reward players for big wins.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Last Jedi is now in theaters worldwide.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.