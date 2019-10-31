New Star Wars Game Officially in Development for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in a couple of weeks, and it looks poised to be a potential Game of the Year contender. And of course it will also probably sell very well given that it’s a Star Wars game with EA’s marketing behind it. That said, EA already has plans for more Star Wars, but not as much as you may expect. In fact, it looks like it will only have one Star Wars game drop before March 2023. What this Star Wars game is, EA doesn’t divulge, but whatever it is, if its release is that far away, then it’s certainly a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett game, as well as probably PC.

News of the new Star Wars game comes way of EA during its latest earnings call, where it revealed to investors that it will have a Star Wars game drop before the end of FY22. In other words, sometime between April 2022 and March 2023. It’s unclear what stage of development the game is in, but it sounds like it could be an ambitious title given how much time EA is taking with it. It could be a Battlefront game, but the fact that EA doesn’t mention Battlefront makes me think maybe not. And that’s probably for the better. While the two new Battlefront games have sold well, the sub-brand has a bit of stink to it thanks to the sequel’s massive lootbox controversy.

EA says that new Dragon Age from Bioware is in development but likely won’t be until after FY22. So after April 2022. New Star Wars title in development that should drop prior to end of FY22. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 29, 2019

