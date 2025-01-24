Pay $1.20 for Some of the Best Star Wars Games in New Deal

Star Wars fans can currently grab 14 Star Wars games for just $16.99, thanks to a new 83 percent discount on a collection of Star Wars games. As a result of this deal, Star Wars fans are effectively paying $1.20 per Star Wars game. And there are some classics featured in the collection, including both Knights of the Old Republic games, the best Star Wars Battlefront game, and the classic Jedi games.

Those after new Star Wars games — such as Star Wars Outlaws, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — won’t find anything in this new deal as it is for classic Star Wars games only. Thankfully, the best Star Wars games are the classic Star Wars games.

The new deal specifically comes the way of Fanatical, which has discounted its Star Wars Collection by 83 percent. This means it is on sale for $16.99 rather than $99.99. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time. At the time of writing this, it is live for nine days. However, it also only available as supplies last, and supplies could run out before the nine days is up.

The collection in question specifically features the following Star Wars games: Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack, Star Wars: Dark Forces, Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, Star Wars Starfighter, Star Wars Republic Commando, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, and Stars Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

Due to this being a Fanatical deal, it is limited to Steam. Some of these Star Wars games are available on various consoles, but Fanatical only deals in Steam keys.

