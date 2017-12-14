Star Wars Humble Bundle Sale Celebrates The Last Jedi

Did you feel that? It’s as though hundreds of gamers just cried out in joy… and then ran off to play a bunch of discounted Star Wars games. Worry not, friends, that wasn’t just your Force senses tingling: Humble Bundle has just kicked off a sale in celebration of The Last Jedi, which hits theaters as early as tonight for special fan event screenings. The sale features Steam keys and more for over 20 classic Star Wars titles, and with prices ranging from $1.01 for Mysteries of the Sith (a must for fans of EU icons like Kyle Katarn and Mara Jade) to $39.99 for the Star Wars Classic Bundle.

The Classic Bundle is packed with franchise staples from eras gone by, such as X-Wing Alliance, the X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power campaigns, Rebellion, the Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, Rebel Assault I and II, and fan-favorite Rogue Squadron 3D. There are a few other bundles, and many of the titles in them are also available on their own, but with many of the bundles hitting between $10-15, it’s probably worth picking up the bundles to get a few extra games at a lower price.

Given the sheer amount of X-Wing and TIE Fighter-related content in this pack, the sale might work out great if you’ve got a huge Poe Dameron fan to buy for. Most of these games are not only fun to play, but also function as important entries into a time when LucasArts was still around and producing several games for the series at once.

A few other must-haves for both Star Wars die-hards and newcomers include the totally epic (and maybe a bit short) The Force Unleashed (Ultimate Sith Edition) and The Force Unleashed II, which tell the story of an apprentice that Vader takes on without Palpatine’s knowledge. Fans who have always wanted to ‘jump in’ to the settings of the series should check out Knights of the Old Republic I and II, where they take on the role of a Force-sensitive and must choose their own journeys.

It’s unclear how long the sale will last, so hop on these titles before the keys run out.