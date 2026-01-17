Star Wars Jedi 3 Report Gives Update on Release Date

EA and Respawn Entertainment have already confirmed that Star Wars Jedi 3, a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is in the works. However, while the aforementioned pair have confirmed the existence of the game, they haven’t revealed the game or even formally announced it. Consquently, we have zero salient details, such as when it will be revealed, what the release date is, and what platforms it is being made for. And of course, we don’t have any game details. None of this has changed; however, while we are still missing official details, we do have some new, unofficial details.

The new, unofficial details come from Kinda Funny’s Tim Gettys, someone who typically doesn’t serve as an industry insider, but who is no doubt connected in the games industry. And during a recent podcast, Gettys surprisingly had a little tidbit for Star Wars fans looking forward to Star Wars Jedi 3.

According to Gettys, not only is Star Wars Jedi 3 going to be revealed this year, but released this year. While it is not very common for games to be revealed and released in the same year, this has actually been the approach with the first two games, so you would assume this is also the plan for the third game.

Gettys doesn’t reveal when the game will be revealed, but previous games in the series, and many other Star Wars games, are often revealed in May, because in May, Star Wars Day happens on May 4.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Gettys doesn’t come out with scoops often, nor do other members of Kinda Funny, and when they do, they have proven reliable. However, this does not change the fact that everything here is both unofficial and subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment nor anyone involved with either has commented on this new report and the speculation it has created.