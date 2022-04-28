Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

✖

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 report previously suggested the highly-anticipated sequel was releasing this year, but it looks like these reports aren't accurate, or at least no longer accurate. The new Star Wars game has yet to be revealed, but this should change come May 4. When it does, don't expect to hear about a holiday 2022 release date like previous rumors suggested. According to the latest report about the game, the Star Wars sequel isn't releasing until 2023. When in 2023, it's not specified.

The report comes the way of Jeff Grubb, a prominent industry insider and leaker who has a mostly reliable track record. In the past, Grubb has been wrong, especially about release windows. For example, he was off the mark with Starfield. However, more often than not, his information is good. If the game is slipping to 2023, it's probably going to release in the first half of the year. Holiday 2023 is a sexier release, but that'd be a large delay.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. It wasn't that long ago people were saying the game was releasing in 2022, and now it's apparently releasing in 2023. It's possible both of these things are, or were true in the case of the former claim, but right now we are dealing with the rumor mill. Not only is everything unofficial, but everything is constantly changing.

According to Grubb, the game is going to be a current-gen only release. In other words, in addition to PC, it's only coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, skipping the PS4 and Xbox One in the process.

"Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn't seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive"