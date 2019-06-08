Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reveals First Combat Gameplay Teaser

Within an hour of Electronic Arts’ big EA Play event kicking off, a short teaser for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combat we’ll see more of during the stream was released to show Cal Kestis crossing sabers with an enemy. It’s only the slightest of teases, just like the one before it, but it still manages to be a promising look at what’s to come during the event. This is also the first teaser that includes any time of real-time combat in it, so anything at this point will be enough to hold Star Wars fans over until the big reveal.

Fallen Order’s combat has been talked about quite a bit since the game was announced with comparisons being drawn to everything from The Legend of Zelda and Metroid to the Dark Souls series. It’s hard to tell if any of those comparisons are accurate from the short teaser seen below, but we’ll know for sure if there’s any truth to them when Fallen Order kicks off EA Play.

The gameplay reveal for #StarWarsJediFallenOrder goes live in one hour! https://t.co/fPTj2Trr08 pic.twitter.com/LDmXeOE90s — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 8, 2019

We see Cal busting out his lightsaber while his droid companion rides on his back in the teaser. After pulling out the weapon, he goes up against what looks to be one of the new Purge Troopers, an enemy who’s armed with a double-sided saber weapon. It’s unclear if this is a scripted encounter or one that players will be able to approach in their own way, but it shows that the enemies are more than capable of blocking Cal’s attacks.

This brief teaser lines up with what we’ve heard about Fallen Order’s combat system in the past. It has an emphasis on striking, parrying, and dodging, according to official descriptions of the game, and players have to figure out the best way to approach their enemies. This is where some of the comparisons to the Dark Souls series and, more recently, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have come from.

“Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system – striking, parrying, dodging – partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way,” descriptions of the new combat system read. “This combat system is intuitive to pick up, but takes training and practice to fully master its nuances as you gain new powers and abilities along your adventure.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will kick off EA Play’s livestream at 9:30 a.m. PT, and you can watch it all happen here.