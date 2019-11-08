Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order File Size Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due to be released in a week, and according to the specifications of the game it thankfully won’t take up a great deal of space on players’ hard drives. Approximate and recommended storage allocations have been revealed for the game to give an idea of how large the final game will be with the information revealed so far having the game at or under 60GB in size. That could still change with day-one updates and future releases, however.

The specifics for both the PC and the Xbox One version have been revealed by now to show what kinds of sizes players should expect based on their platforms. If you check Electronic Arts’ specs for the PC version, you’ll find that it suggests players clear out at least 55GB from their hard drives to make room for the game. The Xbox One version is supposedly a bit smaller than that at 43.7GB, though it might end up being larger based on what comes with the patch. The product page for the PlayStation 4 version currently shows that it has a 60GB minimum save size.

Those numbers are sort of all over the place at the moment with some of them being more general while the Xbox One’s size is down to the decimal. What’ll most likely happen though is we’ll see the final size with its day-one update fall someone in the middle of all of these, hopefully beneath 60GB.

If it does manage to fall beneath that size, it’ll be a welcome change from the trend of massive games that’s been ongoing this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for example, was a beast for many people to download to the point that players had to remove games to make room for it in some situations. You may end up still having to do that with Fallen Order, but at least you won’t have to remove as much as you would for a larger game.

For those on the PC, you can find the required and recommended specs for the game below to see how your setup will handle it.

Minimum Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): FX-6100 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): i3-3220 or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Hard-drive space: 55 GB

Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): i7-6700K or Equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card (AMD): RX Vega 56 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1070/GTX1660Ti

or Equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Hard-drive space: 55 GB

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15th.