Here’s How Long It Takes to Beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is far from the longest game in the world. However, it’s also not the shortest. Like most games, how many hours you’ll get out of it depends on how meticulous you are, what difficulty setting you’re playing on, and of course your playstyle. That said, if you’re in the business of mainlining games, then you can get through the new single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game pretty quickly. In fact, if you just go from point a to point b — on the easiest level — you’re looking at about 15 hours. This is assuming you don’t get stuck, die, and never blink.

The reality is the average playthrough is going to be about 20 hours, with some slow-moving folk coming in at 25 hours. Meanwhile, if you’re a completionist, you’re looking at about 30 hours, maybe a drop more. Most who have beaten the game seem to be coming in around 20 hours, but again your total hour count is going to vary based on the aforementioned variables.

That said, for a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure game, this is a decent length. Most games in this mold come in somewhere between 15 and 30 hours, so for Jedi: Fallen Order to come in at around 20 hours is promising for players who want more than a weekend with the game. Unfortunately though, there’s not a ton replayability to the experience, unless you want to take a jab at moving up in difficulty.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, reads the opening of our official review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive.”