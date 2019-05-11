Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order “Explores New Themes” And Goes In “Unusual Direction”

Last month, publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player, story-driven Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year. At the time of the reveal, Respawn put a lot of emphasis on the game’s story. With no muliplayer and no microtransactions, the Titanfall and Apex Legends developer is focused strictly on telling a great and original story in the Star Wars universe. To do this, it assembled a team of great writers, including industry veteran Chris Avellone, whose credits include Planescape Torment, Icewind Dale, Fallout 2, Fallout New Vegas, Divinity Original Sin II, Baldurs Gate, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

That all said, recently VGC caught up with Avellone to talk all things Star Wars. And as you would guess — in addition to revealing he wasn’t the biggest fan of The Last Jedi — Avellone talked about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at length. And at one point during the interview, the writer revealed that the game will explore new themes and that its story will go in an original and unusual direction.

“The themes were established when I came onto Fallen Order,” said Avellone. “KoTOR 2 tells its own story and I feel like Fallen Order was an opportunity to explore new themes and go in a very unusual direction, because there is some stuff in there that I was not expecting.”

The writer continued:

“I think Fallen Order is going to offer a Star Wars experience, but there are also some interesting new perspectives that I think players will appreciate.”

From the sounds of it, Fallen Order will stay true to the Star Wars experience, but will try and do something original and different, which is really all you can hope for as a Star Wars fan. However, LucasArts and Disney are notoriously pretty strict when it comes to creative expression in the Star Wars universe, so it will be interesting to see just how different Fallen Order will be.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

